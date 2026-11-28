MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 28 (IANS) The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that two "violating" oil tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

One tanker collided with the mines off Oman's Khasab port, and the other hit mines on the "unauthorised" route east of the Strait of Hormuz, the navy said in a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet, Sepah News.

The vessels had turned off their GPS systems and tried to cross the strait's "illegitimate" route stealthily, it added.

The navy warned that the "unauthorised" route in the waterway is entirely mined, and oil tankers' attempts and the "terrorist" U.S. military's aerial support will not prevent collision with the "highly devastating" mines, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the US military has disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to breach the US naval blockade of Iran despite repeated warnings, while Tehran has vowed to keep the strategically important Strait of Hormuz shut and break the embargo.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the incident took place on November 26, after the Palau-flagged bulk carrier M/V Pacific Archer departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and attempted to transit regional waters.

In a statement, CENTCOM said: "A U.S. military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer. The ship's propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed."

The military command said the vessel had attempted to run the US naval blockade despite receiving multiple warnings from American forces.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the US naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from an Iranian port," the statement said.

It further asserted that American forces were continuing to strictly enforce the blockade, adding that 158 commercial vessels had been redirected after complying with instructions, while six vessels had been disabled for refusing to comply.

"All mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz are urged to heed blockade warnings issued by CENTCOM forces," it added.

–IANS

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