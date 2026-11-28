MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Denmark on Saturday reiterated its support for India's permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and also backed early signing of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as both countries held the 5th Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the meeting with Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation under the India–Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ministers adopted the Joint Action Plan for 2027–31 to guide the next phase of bilateral cooperation and looked forward for the formal announcement of an elevated Comprehensive Green Strategic Partnership at the Prime Ministerial level at a later stage.

"The Ministers oversaw the exchange of the renewed MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Skill Development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship, the renewed Cultural Exchange Programme between the Ministries of Culture of India and Denmark, and the MoU between the International Financial Services Centres Authority and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority," read a statement issued by the MEA after the meeting.

"The two sides agreed to explore further cooperation in defence and security. They welcomed the inaugural Maritime Security Dialogue held in June 2026 and agreed to strengthen dialogue on defence Industry and counterterrorism. The Ministers reviewed progress under the bilateral Joint Working Groups and discussed strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, clean technologies, water management, maritime affairs, health, agriculture, food processing, research and innovation, and mobility," it added.

Both sides also agreed to deepen collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber security, and explore opportunities in space and Arctic cooperation. They agreed to initiate dialogues on technology and climate to develop cooperation in these areas.

The two ministers noted that regular high-level exchanges, including visits at the royal, Prime Ministerial and Ministerial levels, have provided direction to the partnership.

"The two sides discussed expanding trade and investment. Denmark reiterated its support for the early signing of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement. The Ministers reviewed implementation of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed in 2024. They welcomed steps towards operationalising the healthcare recruitment partnership between the Government of Kerala and the Danish Ministry of Senior Citizens," the MEA stated.

The ministry detailed that both ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest and discussed cooperation in multilateral fora while agreeing to maintain regular exchanges and work towards further strengthening and broadening the partnership in preparation for the next engagement between the Prime Ministers.

They also agreed to hold the next Joint Commission Meeting in Copenhagen on a mutually convenient date.

Later, EAM Jaishankar posted on X that the two sides reviewed the Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on water, shipping and renewable energy. They also discussed deepening cooperation across several other sectors.

“Co-chaired a productive Joint Commission Meeting with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark. Reviewed India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in water, shipping and renewable energy. Also assessed our cooperation on food processing, health, education and skilling, P2P, culture, trade, S & T, polar, space, industrial, and security domains,” EAM said.

“Exchanged perspectives on relevant regional, multilateral and global issues. Committed to further strengthening India-Denmark ties,” he added.