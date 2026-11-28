Himachal paragliding cake video sparked safety debate over how the cake was carried during take-off and whether operators monitored the flight. While some users praised the celebration, others warned of adventure sport risks.

A woman tourist's unusual birthday celebration during a tandem paragliding flight in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing has sparked debate over safety in adventure sports. A video circulating on social media shows the woman cutting a birthday cake while flying high above the ground, with the cake box in her hand.

Bir Billing #Himachal Paragliding or a flying birthday party? A tourist cutting cake mid-air with a box in hand raises serious safety questions. How was it carried during take-off? Adventure tourism is not a circus,sky is not a playground,Who is monitoring safety?@DcKangra Rahul Mahajan (@rahulmahajanx) November 27, 2026

The footage has attracted attention online, with viewers questioning how the cake was carried during take-off and whether such an activity was permitted during the flight.

The video was shared on X by Rahul Mahajan on November 27. It shows the woman celebrating her birthday in the air while taking part in tandem paragliding at Bir Billing, a popular adventure tourism destination in Himachal Pradesh.

The unusual sight of someone cutting a cake during a flight has prompted questions about the precautions followed by operators and the monitoring of activities during tandem flights.

आसमान में केक कट रहा है, अगली बार कहीं बारात न ले जाएं ऊपर!

Arvind Kumar (@truthwitharvind) November 27, 2026

In his post, Mahajan questioned how the cake had been carried during take-off and raised concerns about who was responsible for monitoring safety. He also warned against treating adventure tourism as entertainment without considering the risks involved.

The clip has drawn a mix of amusement and criticism. While some users wished the woman a happy birthday and praised the unusual celebration, others questioned the decision to carry out such an activity during a paragliding flight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Republic Bharat (@republicbharat)

One user joked that the next celebration could involve taking an entire wedding procession into the sky. Others described the act as unnecessary and potentially dangerous.

The video has also renewed discussion about the responsibility of tourists and adventure sports operators to follow safety precautions.

While the footage has triggered questions, it does not establish whether any safety rules were violated. The circumstances surrounding the flight and whether the activity was approved by the operator have not been confirmed.