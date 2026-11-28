MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan is nearing completion of local road improvement projects covering 2,300 kilometers (km) across the country, out of a total of 2,400 km included in this year's program, which comprises 388 projects.

According to the country's Ministry of Transport, roadworks have been carried out across the local road network as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, road safety, and transport access to settlements.

The largest stretches of roads covered by the projects are in the Zhetysu region, at 281 km, followed by the Karaganda region (240 km), Aktobe region (225 km), Turkistan region (204 km), and North Kazakhstan region (187 km).

Some projects are specifically aimed at improving access to tourist attractions and historical sites. In the Aktobe region, roadworks are nearing completion on a 4.7-km road leading to Wolf Waterfall and a 12.5-km access road to the Abat Baytak Mausoleum.

In the East Kazakhstan region, repair works on a 4.6-km access road to Lake Shybyndykol are also nearing completion. Meanwhile, in the Ulytau region, construction is being completed on the 19.5-km Satpayev-Malshybay-Zhoshy Khan Mausoleum-Dombauyl road.

The completion of these projects is expected to improve access to natural attractions and historical landmarks, make travel more convenient for residents and tourists, and support the development of domestic tourism.