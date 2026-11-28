MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Kites and participants from 20 countries will join a three-day International Kite Festival planned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from January 15, 2027, at Baansera on the Yamuna bank, an official said on Saturday.

The 4th Patang Utsav 2027 will carry forward the DDA's focus on heritage, culture, tradition and bringing the people of the city closer to green spaces as suggested by Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu, the official said in a statement.

The international line-up is expected to include flyers from Australia, Colombia, France, Indonesia, South Korea and Tunisia, among others, it said.

The event will coincide with Makar Sankranti, offering visitors a chance to watch giant kites soar above Baansera, see expert flyers guide their kites through synchronised turns and fly a kite of their own, the statement said.

With more than 100 kite flyers expected, visitors can look forward to giant inflatable kites, precision flying and synchronised team displays, the DDA said.

Indian kite flyers will represent Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Puducherry.

Visitors can meet the flyers and purchase kites and safe flying thread at traditional stalls to try their hand at kite flying.

At the heart of the festival will be a pavilion on the history and significance of kites. Exhibits will trace how kite-making has evolved across cultures, from traditional paper kites and fighter kites to contemporary artistic and sporting designs, the statement said.

A photography exhibition will bring together scenes from international kite festivals and images of record-breaking kites.

Visitors can pick up kites and flying thread at traditional kite stalls and take to the designated flying areas.

Three musical evenings are planned, featuring live singers and musicians, Sufi music and qawwali, and Indian folk and fusion performances. At least six cultural troupes are also expected to perform during the festival. Families can explore a food court with at least 10 stalls, while children can enjoy pottery, painting, puppet shows and toy train rides, the statement added.

The DDA developed Baansera, Delhi's first bamboo-themed park, as part of its Yamuna floodplain restoration programme. Patang Utsav brings a familiar winter tradition to the banks of the Yamuna, where families and visitors can spend the day outdoors and join in the kite flying, the statement said.