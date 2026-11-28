MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 28 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday expressed support for the revised delimitation provisions, saying that the party's stand on the issue has always been clear that there should be no reduction in South India's parliamentary representation and that no injustice to Telangana would be tolerated.

In a post on X, Rama Rao said: "Our stand on Delimitation has always been clear: No reduction in South India's parliamentary representation. No injustice to Telangana will be tolerated."

"We have consistently demanded that the South's existing 24 per cent share in Parliament be protected. The proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-State representation ratio until 2051, addresses this key concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26," he said.

"Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," he added.

The Centre is set to introduce fresh legislation on delimitation and women's reservation during the special session of the Parliament beginning November 30, following the Union Cabinet's approval.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The revised proposals seek to increase the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in state and Union Territory Legislative Assemblies.

According to the statement of reasons accompanying the fresh Delimitation Bill, the uniform increase is aimed at enhancing representation while maintaining the existing relative distribution of seats among states.

The proposed legislation also seeks to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill proposes the constitution of a Delimitation Commission after the commencement of the legislation. The Commission will undertake the exercise of readjusting constituencies and allocating seats.

Under the proposed framework, the existing number of seats for each state and Union Territory will be increased by 50 per cent during the first delimitation exercise under the new constitutional provisions. The division of territorial constituencies is proposed to be based on the latest published Census figures.