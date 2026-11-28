MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial reconvened session of Parliament beginning November 30, Mamata Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday issued a three-line whip directing the party's Lok Sabha members to remain present in the House throughout the session and support the party's stand.

“As very important business will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December 2026, all members of the Lok Sabha of the All India Trinamool Congress Party are requested to kindly remain present in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30th November to Friday, 4th December 2026, without fail and support the party's stand,” the whip stated.

The directive comes amid growing political activity surrounding the proposed women's reservation Bill, which is expected to be taken up during the reconvened session.

The development assumes significance as West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a closed-door meeting with Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) Lok Sabha member Stabdi Roy, a rebel Trinamool MP, in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon.

Following the meeting, Adhikari told the media that Roy, a four-time Lok Sabha member from Birbhum, had assured him of her support for the women's reservation Bill.

“The Birbhum MP sought an appointment from me to discuss an issue related to her constituency. I agreed to meet her. She came and discussed the issue. I asked her to stand on the Bill on women's reservation. She said that she and other MPs in the NCPI bloc are supporting the Bill,” the Chief Minister said.

The timing of Abhishek's three-line whip has triggered speculation in political circles that the Trinamool leadership is seeking to exert pressure on MPs who have moved into the NCPI bloc and may take an independent position on crucial legislative business.

Meanwhile, NCPI MPs are scheduled to meet at the New Delhi residence of Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav ahead of the parliamentary session. There is also speculation that Adhikari may attend the meeting.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the Chief Minister's office regarding his participation, NCPI Lok Sabha member Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed on Saturday that Adhikari would be present at the meeting.

The political developments have added to the uncertainty over the position that the former Trinamool MPs will take during the crucial parliamentary session.