MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has uncovered a major tax fraud linked to the tobacco sector, exposing a syndicate that allegedly claimed more than Rs 88 crore in fraudulent GST refunds, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the operation was unearthed by the Patna Zonal Unit of the DGGI as part of its continuing crackdown on tax evasion in the cigarette industry.

Investigators found that the syndicate was operating through a network of shell entities that allegedly obtained invoices from dealers of branded cigarettes without receiving the actual goods, the ministry added.

These invoices were then used to fraudulently avail input tax credit in violation of GST provisions.

The probe further revealed that the group sourced substandard cigarettes of unknown origin and supplied them to the Falta Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in West Bengal under the Letter of Undertaking (LUT) route.

Based on these transactions, the entities allegedly claimed GST refunds against accumulated input tax credit.

The syndicate secured refunds exceeding Rs 88 crore over the past two years through the alleged modus operandi.

“Investigation has revealed that the syndicate obtained refunds exceeding Rs 88 crore during the last two years by adopting the aforesaid modus operandi,” according to the government.

Moreover, during searches and inspections, authorities identified around 8.76 crore sticks of suspected counterfeit and substandard cigarettes, packed under the names of well-known brands, at Falta SEZ.

The cigarettes -- valued at more than Rs 150 crore based on their aggregate maximum retail price (MRP) -- have been placed under prohibition.

The latest case is part of a broader crackdown on illegal activities in the tobacco sector, including clandestine manufacturing, diversion of branded cigarettes, ineligible ITC claims and misdeclaration of products supplied to SEZs.

In September and October alone, DGGI busted two illegal cigarette manufacturing units and seized around 25 lakh cigarette sticks along with cigarette-making and packaging machinery.

According to the government, six cases related to cigarette manufacture and supply have been booked during the current financial year.

Authorities have so far seized more than 10.07 crore sticks of cigarettes valued at over Rs 160 crore, while detecting fraudulent GST refund claims exceeding Rs 110 crore.