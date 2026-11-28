Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Lyricist Javed Akhtar has raised concerns over the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, raising concerns over the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to states. Speaking to the media at an event, Akhtar said the final plan was yet to be made public and that several details about the delimitation exercise were still unclear.“First, the final plan has not yet been revealed, how it will be executed, whether new constituencies will be created, what criteria will be considered, and how the country will be divided into various constituencies.”“Second, I find it somewhat strange that regions that did not prioritise family planning are being granted more seats, while those that followed family planning are being allocated fewer seats… How does this create any balance? We will examine the details once they are released… We will also observe which members of the opposition, beyond our own government, come forward to endorse or reject this…” he said.

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The proposed legislative package provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. It proposes raising the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members representing states and 35 representing Union Territories. The package is also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)