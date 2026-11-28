Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their four-week winning streak in the holiday-shortened week ended November 27, as investors booked profits at higher levels despite continued buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). The BSE Sensex declined 580.45 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 83,339.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 193.40 points, or 0.75 per cent, to settle at 25,607.20.

Amol Athawale, VP Technical Research at Kotak Neo, said, "In the last truncated week, the benchmark indices witnessed profit booking at higher levels." He noted that markets remained volatile throughout the week, facing repeated selling pressure near the Nifty 26,000 and Sensex 84,500 levels.

Despite the decline in benchmark indices, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive week, purchasing equities worth a net Rs 17,629.73 crore during the four trading sessions, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also turned net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 6,332.90 crore over the week, reversing their net selling position in the preceding week.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Nifty IT index emerging as the biggest gainer, rising 4.58 per cent over the week, while the Nifty Media index recorded the steepest decline of around 4.5 per cent. Banking and metal stocks also came under selling pressure. The Nifty PSU Bank index declined about 3.9 per cent, the Nifty Metal index fell 3.2 per cent and the Nifty Bank index lost approximately 2.5 per cent. The broader market performed relatively better than the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 0.3 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 0.2 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Tata Consultancy Services gained 8.26 per cent over the week, while HCL Technologies rose 5.93 per cent and Infosys advanced 4.85 per cent, reflecting the strength in IT shares. On the losing side, Tata Steel declined 7.90 per cent and Shriram Finance fell 4.99 per cent, while Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank also recorded weekly losses.

The rupee weakened by 32 paise over the week to close at Rs 92.99 against the US dollar, compared with Rs 92.67 in the preceding week. Brent crude futures gained 3.1 per cent over the week to settle at USD 95.44 per barrel, amid concerns over oil supplies from West Asia.

Despite the weekly decline, Athawale said the short-term market trend remained positive. "However, the short-term texture of the market remains positive," he said. He identified Nifty 25,500 and Sensex 83,000 as immediate support levels, adding that the benchmarks could move towards 26,000 and 84,500, respectively, if the positive momentum continues. (ANI)