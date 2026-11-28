MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Imagine you are halfway through a work meeting when you realise you have missed the last few minutes of the conversation. While your colleagues were talking, you were deciding what to have for dinner and whether to have a snack first. You have only just had lunch, but your mind keeps going back to food.

That's one way 'food noise' can show up, according to Leila Smaily, a clinical dietitian at Mubadala Health Dubai.

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“It refers to persistent, repetitive thoughts about food that can become difficult to switch off,” she said.

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"For some people those thoughts take up enough of the day to leave them feeling frustrated or guilty," she added.

The thoughts can also be about what someone is trying to avoid eating. Aaesha Alshehhi, a clinical dietitian at NMC Royal Hospital DIP and two other NMC centres in Dubai, said someone might spend an evening with family worrying about what they ate earlier.“During lunch, they may be mentally calculating calories rather than enjoying their food,” she said.

Alshehhi said physical hunger often builds gradually and can come with a growling stomach or low energy. A craving tends to be more specific, like wanting chocolate or something salty. "With food noise, it helps to notice how often the thoughts come back and how much attention they take up, even after you have eaten," she said.

“Physical fullness and mental satisfaction are not necessarily the same thing,” said Smaily.

Someone can finish a meal feeling full and still feel unsatisfied, especially if they've been cutting out foods they enjoy. "Stress, a lack of sleep and a history of restrictive dieting can also play a part," said Smaily.

If thoughts about food keep interrupting your work, Smaily suggests looking at how you have eaten that day. "A missed breakfast, a light lunch or hours without eating are places to start," said Smaily.

“When people consistently skip meals, eat too little or follow very rigid food rules, they may find themselves thinking about food more frequently,” she added.

Alshehhi suggests starting with regular, balanced meals and noticing whether it becomes easier to concentrate and whether the thoughts come up less often.“The objective is not to eliminate thoughts about food entirely but to prevent them from dominating daily life,” she said.

Alshehhi said that it's worth speaking to a dietitian if the thoughts begin to affect work, sleep or relationships. "A dietitian can look at eating habits and what might be triggering the thoughts," said Alshehhi adding that a psychologist or physician may also be able to help if there is significant distress or anxiety around food.

“It's particularly important to seek help if these thoughts are accompanied by extreme restriction, binge eating, guilt after meals or anxiety around food,” said Smaily.

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