MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked the city of Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the Kharkiv region. The strikes injured 23 people, including three children," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, in Kharkiv, men aged 53 and 65 were injured, while four other people suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Pisochyn, a 39-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and girls aged 3, 9 and 16 were injured. Another four people suffered acute stress reactions.

In Lozova, five people suffered acute stress reactions; in the village of Bezruky, Derhachi community, a 56-year-old woman was injured; and in the village of Katerynivka, Lozova community, a 59-year-old man was injured.

In the village of Vysoke, Zolochiv community, a 27-year-old woman was injured.

Medics also treated a 77-year-old woman who was injured in the city of Izium on November 26 and an 86-year-old woman who was injured in the village of Malyi Burluk on November 25.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region, including three missiles and three guided aerial bombs, 13 Geran-type UAVs, one Lancet-type UAV, four Molniya-type UAVs, 14 FPV drones and 68 UAVs of unidentified type.

The attacks damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure.

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In Kharkiv, two cars, a gas station, two shops, an ambulance, an apartment building, a civilian enterprise, three trucks, two private houses and a garage were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, damage was reported to a private house and outbuildings in the village of Liutivka; two private houses and outbuildings in the village of Zavadske; a house in the village of Zolochiv; two apartment buildings and an educational institution in the village of Odnorobivka; and a private house and a car in the village of Vysoke.

In the Kupiansk district, a car was damaged in the village of Pidserednie. In the Izium district, a cheese factory was damaged in the village of Buhaivka.

In the Kharkiv district, two cars were damaged in the villages of Kutuzivka and Bezruky; a private house and two garages in the city of Derhachi; a private house in the village of Cherkaska Lozova; a private house and two outbuildings in the village of Tsyrkuny; as well as railway infrastructure and a shop in the city of Liubotyn, private houses in the village of Pisochyn, outbuildings in the village of Dokuchaievske and a warehouse in the village of Solonytsivka.

In the Lozova district, a warehouse was damaged in the village of Sudanka; two private houses, an outbuilding, a car, three warehouses, an administrative building, another car and three trucks in the city of Lozova; a private house in the village of Khlibne; and a warehouse building in the village of Katerynivka.