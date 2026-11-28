Russia Reportedly Sets Two Conditions For Pashinyan Ahead Of December 3 Meeting
Russia plans to put forward two conditions to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting scheduled to take place in Moscow on December 3, the Armenian newspaper Past has reported, citing its sources.
According to the publication, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to discuss maintaining current prices for energy supplies delivered to Armenia during his talks with Pashinyan.
Moscow is reportedly expected to demand that Yerevan revoke its law on launching the process of accession to the European Union and entrust Russian border guards with securing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) in exchange for keeping energy prices unchanged.
The newspaper claims that Moscow also considers compliance with these two conditions essential for normalizing relations between Russia and Armenia.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is reportedly planning three working visits to Russia in December.
The reported conditions have not been independently confirmed by the Russian or Armenian governments.
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