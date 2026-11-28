Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has held a telephone conversation with Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who is participating in a mission aboard China's Tiangong space station.

The conversation was broadcast live by Pakistan Television (PTV) on Saturday at 14:35 Baku time. The call marked an important moment for Pakistan's space programme, highlighting the country's growing involvement in international space exploration.

During the conversation, Sharif congratulated the astronaut on his achievement and discussed his mission and experience aboard the Chinese space station. The event also attracted considerable public attention in Pakistan, where Ali's participation is regarded as a milestone in the country's scientific and technological development.

Ali's mission is part of expanding space cooperation between Pakistan and China. Through this partnership, Pakistani specialists have gained opportunities to receive astronaut training and participate in human spaceflight programmes.

China's Tiangong space station serves as an orbital research facility designed to support scientific experiments, technological development and international cooperation. Its programme has become an important component of Beijing's ambitions in space exploration.

The mission also provides Pakistan with an opportunity to strengthen its scientific capabilities and develop expertise in space-related research. Cooperation with China is expected to create further opportunities for Pakistani researchers and engineers.