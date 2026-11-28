MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Bulgaria have discussed expanding transport and logistics links between the two countries, including alternative routes for delivering Kyrgyz export and transit cargo to European markets, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The discussions took place on November 25, 2026, during a meeting between representatives of the ministry and a Bulgarian delegation led by Georgi Vodenski, Bulgaria's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

The parties considered increasing the number of permits exchanged annually for international freight transportation between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to the potential use of Bulgaria's Black Sea ports of Varna and Burgas. The discussions covered possible routes for transporting Kyrgyz cargo through these ports, the use of ferry services, delivery times, and the potential introduction of unified tariffs.

The sides expressed interest in further developing transport cooperation, expanding the geographical reach of international freight transportation and creating additional logistics opportunities for Kyrgyz shippers. They also agreed to jointly develop measures to launch new transport routes, taking into account tariff competitiveness and market interests.

International road freight transportation between Kyrgyzstan and Bulgaria is governed by a bilateral intergovernmental agreement under which the two countries' transport ministries exchange annual quotas for freight permits.

As a landlocked country, Kyrgyzstan considers the development of multimodal routes through the Caspian and Black Seas a key priority for its export logistics. Bulgaria's major Black Sea ports of Varna and Burgas offer ferry and container connections linking Central Asian transit corridors, including the Middle Corridor, with the European Union's transport network.