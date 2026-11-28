Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria Explore New Freight Routes Via Black Sea Ports
The discussions took place on November 25, 2026, during a meeting between representatives of the ministry and a Bulgarian delegation led by Georgi Vodenski, Bulgaria's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.
The parties considered increasing the number of permits exchanged annually for international freight transportation between the two countries.
Particular attention was given to the potential use of Bulgaria's Black Sea ports of Varna and Burgas. The discussions covered possible routes for transporting Kyrgyz cargo through these ports, the use of ferry services, delivery times, and the potential introduction of unified tariffs.
The sides expressed interest in further developing transport cooperation, expanding the geographical reach of international freight transportation and creating additional logistics opportunities for Kyrgyz shippers. They also agreed to jointly develop measures to launch new transport routes, taking into account tariff competitiveness and market interests.
International road freight transportation between Kyrgyzstan and Bulgaria is governed by a bilateral intergovernmental agreement under which the two countries' transport ministries exchange annual quotas for freight permits.
As a landlocked country, Kyrgyzstan considers the development of multimodal routes through the Caspian and Black Seas a key priority for its export logistics. Bulgaria's major Black Sea ports of Varna and Burgas offer ferry and container connections linking Central Asian transit corridors, including the Middle Corridor, with the European Union's transport network.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment