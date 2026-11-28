MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Woodside Energy has identified an opportunity to drill four development wells in Australia's Bass Strait, which could deliver approximately 200 petajoules of gas sales, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

The opportunity is included in the company's reference case and forms part of several potential tieback and backfill options across its existing portfolio.

In the Gulf of America, Woodside has identified the Atlantis Drill Centre 1 expansion and a potential subsea tieback from the Bandit field as opportunities to use existing infrastructure to deliver additional volumes.

Located between mainland Australia and Tasmania, Bass Strait has supplied gas to Australia's east coast for more than 50 years. The Gippsland Basin Joint Venture, which accounts for the bulk of production in the area, currently supplies approximately 40% of domestic gas demand on the east coast. All of its output is directed to the Australian domestic market.

Woodside acquired its Bass Strait interests through its 2022 merger with BHP's petroleum business. The company holds a 50% interest in the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture. In July 2026, Woodside assumed operatorship of the Gippsland Basin assets, including the Gippsland Basin Joint Venture and the Kipper Unit Joint Venture, from Esso Australia Resources, while ownership interests remained unchanged.

In the Gulf of America, Woodside's portfolio includes the Shenzi field, in which it holds a 72% operating interest, as well as non-operated interests in the Atlantis and Mad Dog fields. The Bandit discovery, announced earlier in 2026, offers the potential for a subsea tieback to nearby infrastructure.

Headquartered in Perth, Woodside Energy is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.