MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Devotees in large numbers have begun arriving at Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram Hill ahead of the Deepam ceremony scheduled to be held later on Saturday at the Deepathoon atop the hill.

The atmosphere around the site has been marked by enthusiasm and excitement, as devotees expressed happiness at the opportunity to witness the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

People offered prayers at the Kasi Viswanathar Temple and the stone pillar situated atop Thiruparankundram Hill ahead of the religious event.

Several devotees had reached the hill earlier, while others continued to arrive in large numbers to participate in the ceremony.

To prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth movement of visitors, police personnel are allowing devotees to proceed towards the hilltop in batches.

A devotee, speaking to IANS, expressed happiness over the opportunity to witness the lighting of the lamp, saying that it fulfilled a long-standing wish for which their ancestors had struggled for more than 150 years.

"I am extremely happy that we have finally been able to witness the lighting of the lamp, a wish our ancestors had struggled for more than 150 years. Around 25 of us came here to offer our prayers to Lord Murugan. We come for Girivalam every month, and our wish is that the lamp should be lit here every year without interruption," the devotee said.

Another devotee told IANS that the occasion was a moment of immense pride and happiness.

"This is a moment of great pride and happiness for us. We pray that this tradition continues and that everyone lives together in peace and harmony, irrespective of caste or religion. We must all support one another and live like brothers and sisters," the devotee added.

Another devotee, speaking to IANS, said the occasion had left them overwhelmed with emotion and that witnessing the lamp-lighting ceremony was a deeply moving experience for followers of Lord Murugan.

"I am so happy and cannot express my emotions in words. We see Lord Murugan as both our father and child, and witnessing this moment brings tears of joy and goosebumps. Since yesterday, we have been celebrating with songs, dances, sweets and firecrackers. We have also brought lamp oil today with the hope of lighting the lamp," the devotee said.

The devotee also recalled the difficulties faced by worshippers in the past, alleging that they were earlier not permitted to light the lamp or even perform simple prayers at the site.

"Earlier, devotees were not allowed to light the lamp or even perform simple prayers, which caused us great distress. We hope this will change and that devotees will be allowed to light the lamp every year. Our only prayer is that everyone lives happily and that we get the opportunity to worship Lord Murugan without restrictions," another devotee said.

Meanwhile, a 13-member steering committee comprising retired judges, senior administrative officials, security personnel and temple priests will oversee the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon atop the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple hill.

The committee includes retired judges Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, the Madurai Police Commissioner S. Rajendiran, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector General and temple priests.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Tirupparankundram and its surrounding areas, with an additional 400 CRPF personnel arriving to ensure the smooth conduct of the religious ceremony.

Central security personnel have been conducting extensive searches on the hill and in adjoining areas as part of precautionary measures.

Police deployment has also been strengthened in view of the anticipated influx of devotees.

Earlier in the day, retired judges Vaidyanathan and Parthiban, appointed to facilitate the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, visited the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple and offered prayers. Following special rituals at the temple, the retired judges proceeded towards the hilltop carrying the ceremonial lamp as preparations for the lighting ceremony were completed.

The judges also held consultations with the hereditary temple priests, who traditionally perform religious rituals at the Murugan temple.