MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Jammu Zone has frozen bank accounts containing Rs 47 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, an agency statement said on Saturday,

According to the statement, the ED's Jammu Sub Zonal Office has conducted search operations on Friday at eight locations situated in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, including Kathua, Udhampur, and Pathankot, under the provisions of the PMLA, relating to a fraudulent money multiplier/investment scheme operated by accused Gurmeet Singh, a former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, and his associates.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various police authorities in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar. Gurmeet Singh and his co-accused cheated the public at large under fraudulent schemes like Safe Investment Plant through which innocent investors, including serving and retired SSB personnel, were lured with false promises of high returns and cheated of their hard-earned money.

The investigation has revealed that the accused persons and their family members, associates and connected business entities, like M/s Style O Industry, Kathua, M/s Style O Comfort Creations P Ltd., Kathua, collected substantial amounts from investors running to more than Rs 70 crore (approx.) identified so far.

The investigation has further revealed acquisition of assets from the proceeds generated through the fraudulent investment activities.

During search operations, two high-end vehicles, immovable property-related documents, electronic devices and other incriminating records were seized.

Bank balances of approximately Rs 33 lakh have been frozen from accounts linked to Gurmeet Singh and his entities. Balances aggregating to approximately Rs 14 lakh in various HDFC Bank accounts of Madan Lal, Sunil Choudhary, M/s Style O Tiles and Ceramics, M/s Style O Comfort Creations P Ltd. have also been frozen, taking the total frozen amount to approximately Rs 47 lakh.

Further, foreign currency comprising UAE dirhams, Thai baht, Azerbaijani manat, and Australian dollars, having an estimated equivalent value of approximately Rs 37,000, was also recovered and seized.