MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) After widespread criticism and anger over the cheating in the Financial Assistant Accounts (FAA) exam conducted recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday issued strict instructions to check cheating in its recruitment exams.

JKSSB has issued strict instructions for candidates appearing in the OMR-based written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector (Home Department) scheduled for Nov 29.

Candidates have been asked to reach their examination centre at least two hours before the gate closing time for biometric fingerprint authentication, face recognition, security check, frisking, and other identification processes.

The Board has made it clear that the biometric authentication hologram to be affixed on the Admit Card after biometric authentication is mandatory. Without it, entry to the examination hall shall not be permitted.

Possession of any electronic, communication, storage, recording or computational device, including mobile phones, smart/digital watches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, cameras, pagers, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens/scanners, or any printed/handwritten material, notes, books, wallets, handbags, jewellery, food items or any other article capable of being used for unfair means is strictly prohibited within the examination premises.

Possession of any such prohibited item, whether used or not, shall be treated as adoption of Unfair Means (UFM) and shall result in cancellation of candidature and further action as per rules/law.

The restriction shall not apply to genuine items/symbols of religious significance, subject to security checking and frisking.

A candidate shall be liable to disqualification/debarment for impersonation, giving or receiving assistance, possession or use of any prohibited item, exchanging papers/materials, changing the allotted seat, leaving the hall without permission, disobeying instructions of the invigilator or engaging in any unfair practice.

Footwear with thick soles and garments with large metallic buttons or concealed pockets are not permitted inside the centre. If the admit card photograph does not match the candidate, the candidate will be asked to report immediately to JKSSB (Central Office, Jammu/Srinagar) in person or by email at....

No requests will be entertained at the examination centre on exam day. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the gate closing time, and no candidate shall be permitted to leave the examination room/hall before the end of the examination. Candidates shall not carry any personal belongings other than items specifically permitted.

No facility for safe custody of personal belongings shall be provided, and the authorities shall not be responsible for any loss. Each candidate shall hold his/her admit card clearly and visibly while the photograph/video frame is being captured.

The examination is being conducted under strict CCTV surveillance. In addition, signal jammers, biometric authentication, and facial recognition systems shall be deployed. Photographs and videography of all candidates shall be undertaken immediately after frisking/biometric authentication and before entering the halls. Any misconduct, refusal to cooperate, attempt to conceal identity, or obstruction shall render the candidate liable for disqualification and debarment from future examinations, in addition to action as per law.

No candidate shall be allowed to enter without a printed copy of a valid admit card along with a declaration, valid ID proof, and proper frisking. Frisking through a Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) shall be carried out. Candidates are required to download the admit card along with enclosed instructions and read them carefully.

The admit card consists of two pages, Page 1 containing candidate and centre details and Page 2 containing Important Instructions, and both pages must be downloaded and produced. The original printed admit card must be brought and kept available.

Scanned copies or photocopies shall not be accepted. The original admit card produced at the centre shall be collected and retained by the authorities after the examination. Candidates have been advised to retain a separate copy for future reference.

Candidates shall carry two recent colour photographs (with name and date mentioned on them), not older than six months from the date of examination. Appearance must match the photograph uploaded at the time of filling the application form.

The admit card is provisional, subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions, and valid only for the stipulated date, time and venue.

Candidates have been advised to verify the location of the test centre one day in advance. No request for change of centre shall be entertained.

Candidates shall be permitted to carry only a personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer (up to 50 ml), a simple Black/Blue Ball Point Pen, admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking), additional passport-size photographs, and original valid ID proof.

Valid ID proofs include PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), Printed E-Aadhaar (with photograph), Employee ID (Govt./PSU), or College/University ID. Photocopies, even if attested, shall not be entertained.

Candidates have been asked to regularly check updates on the official JKSSB website and not to share login credentials with anyone.

The Board has extended its best wishes to all Sub-Inspector aspirants for their upcoming examination.