MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), comprising rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, on Saturday said that the party is yet to decide on its stance regarding the revised Delimitation Bill and will announce it after deliberations.

The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday and is proposed to be introduced by the BJP-led Central government during the special session of the Parliament commencing on November 30.

Speaking to reporters, NCPI MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, "Let us do the thinking about our stand. Twenty MPs are in one place, and the Speaker has called a special session. We will definitely discuss our matter among ourselves and then let you know."

The NCPI includes 20 Lok Sabha MPs who broke away from the Trinamool Congress in June this year.

The NDA is counting on these 20 NCPI MPs to help reach the two-thirds majority needed in the Lok Sabha to consider the revised Delimitation and Constitutional Amendment bills.

Meanwhile, disqualification petitions against the 20 NCPI MPs are still pending before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Trinamool Congress has questioned whether these parliamentarians can legally vote on the Bills.

An earlier delimitation-related Bill, introduced by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha on April 16, failed to secure the requisite majority.

The Centre is now reportedly preparing to withdraw the earlier legislation and introduce revised proposals.

Under the proposed framework, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would be increased to 850 members, comprising 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Meanwhile, the revised Delimitation Bill has triggered a political debate. The opposition parties raised concerns over the proposed changes and their possible implications.

The INDIA bloc convened a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the revised Delimitation Bill and review its provisions. The meeting is aimed at discussing the concerns of opposition parties and arriving at a common strategy to address the proposed legislation in Parliament.