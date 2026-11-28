MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Georgia have discussed ways to expand freight transportation, develop international transport corridors, and make more effective use of their transit potential, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The discussions took place on November 26, 2026, during a meeting between Kyrgyz Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev and Georgia's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Levan Diasamidze.

The two sides reviewed bilateral transport cooperation, opportunities to increase freight volumes and the development of international logistics routes. Particular attention was given to the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, as well as cargo transportation along the CASCA+ and Middle Corridor routes.

Soltobaev underscored the railway's strategic importance, noting that its launch would create additional opportunities for Kyrgyzstan to access European markets through Georgia's port infrastructure.

Diasamidze, in turn, emphasized the importance of the meeting and reaffirmed Georgia's interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation in transport and other areas of mutual interest. He also highlighted the role of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications in advancing joint initiatives.

The parties also considered the possibility of establishing a bilateral working group on transport cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the transport sector.