MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China have discussed expanding industrial cooperation, localizing production, and introducing advanced technologies at Uzbek enterprises during a videoconference held on November 27.

According to Uzbekistan's Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement, the meeting brought together representatives of the agency and the chairman of the Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan.

The discussions focused on expanding industrial ties between the two countries, increasing local production, attracting advanced technologies, and strengthening cooperation between Uzbek enterprises and Chinese companies and research institutions.

Particular attention was given to preparations for a planned visit by an agency delegation to China. The proposed agenda includes meetings with leading Chinese industrial companies to establish new business partnerships, as well as discussions with universities and research centers to explore opportunities for technological cooperation.

The parties also considered potential joint projects based on the technological needs of Uzbek enterprises. These projects could provide local manufacturers with access to advanced equipment, production technologies and international expertise.

Another priority is to strengthen links between industrial companies and research institutions to facilitate technology transfer and the adoption of innovative solutions in manufacturing processes.

According to the agency, the planned engagement with Chinese partners is intended to enhance the technological capabilities of Uzbek enterprises, promote the adoption of international industrial practices and create new opportunities for production localization.