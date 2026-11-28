MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHONGQING, China, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 27, AITO presented its full model lineup and latest technological innovations at Auto Guangzhou 2026. Alongside the debut of the new AITO 7, the company hosted a dedicated technology sharing session to showcase its Integrated Vehicle-Level L3 Architecture. Together, these highlights brought AITO's brand philosophy,“Intelligence Redefining Luxury,” to life.







The new AITO 7 made its automotive show debut with upgrades across seven key areas. Its advanced features include an 800V architecture, the Integrated Vehicle-Level L3 Architecture, Huawei Qiankun Intelligent Driving ADS 5, and the All-Scenario Collision Prevention System 5.0. Pre-sale prices start at RMB 309,800. Positioned as a flagship family SUV, the AITO 7 has recorded more than 470,000 cumulative deliveries, ranking first in cumulative sales among Chinese-brand SUVs in the RMB 300,000 price segment.

The exhibition also featured the new AITO 8 and the new AITO 9. Developed with an investment of RMB 1.5 billion, the AITO 8 received more than 11,000 firm orders within 72 hours of launch. The AITO 9 has also maintained its position as the monthly sales leader among vehicles priced above RMB 500,000 in China for five consecutive months. Across its lineup, AITO has delivered more than 1.23 million vehicles to date. The brand is currently the only Chinese brand among the world's top 10 luxury automotive brands by brand value, reflecting its growing presence in the premium market.

As part of the event, AITO hosted a technology sharing session focused on its Integrated Vehicle-Level L3 Architecture, alongside presentations of two other key innovations, namely the Integrated Die-Casting Body 2.0 and the SERES 2.0T Flagship Range Extender.

The vehicles and technologies on display demonstrate SERES' continued focus on in-house research and development, as well as its efforts to strengthen its luxury product portfolio. By developing core technologies in vehicle architecture, body engineering and powertrains, the company is laying the groundwork for further advances in intelligent mobility.

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