LONDON, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapCut World London marks grand finale of its first ever global event series at Outernet London on 26 November 2026, bringing together creators, artists and industry professionals for demonstrations, discussions, hands-on experiences and awards. Following stops in Singapore and Los Angeles, the London finale completed a series attended by more than 1,000 creators and partners across the three cities, according to CapCut.







Under the theme“Welcome to a world of creativity”, the event reflected CapCut's expansion from social video editing into a broader platform for video, images and design. Xiaoqi Fu, Global Head of CapCut, set out the company's aim to connect those creative processes while keeping human imagination and judgement at their centre.







The programme connected practical demonstrations with discussions about the business of creative work. Filmmaking examples paired hand-drawn work with AI-assisted production, while design examples showed how a visual idea could carry through to campaign materials. Panels examined how creative teams work, how creators build communities and develop intellectual property, and what makes brand content worth returning to.

Creator support formed another part of the programme. CapCut outlined plans for a fund that could provide up to $1 million in support for a project, including cash, credits and access to AI models and tools. It also introduced the Visual Creator Program to support creators working across graphic design, animation and AI at different stages of their development, and the Creator Honor Wall to recognise creative effort and community contributions.

For Angie, animation director Phil Nibbelink began with hand-drawn storyboards and character sketches before working in CapCut Video Studio. He showed how adjusting individual elements within a scene could shape its composition and visual focus. Editing demonstrations by Sara McNutt, CapCut's brand marketing lead, illustrated the importance of timing: a skate video brief called for slow motion during a jump and a landing aligned with the music.

Design demonstrations addressed a different challenge: keeping an idea recognisable as its format changes. Gauthier Vernier, co-founder of Paris-based AI art collective OBVIOUS, showed how The Structure of Polarity informed posters and invitations created with CapCut Design Studio. Its contrasting visual worlds carried into the materials, with colours adapted for different audiences while preserving the original image.







The industry conversations extended those questions to working with teams and clients. Film discussions explored how writers, artists, directors and editors collaborate when AI becomes part of production. For brand content, the focus included how agencies present ideas earlier, respond to cultural trends and build repeat engagement. The panels also considered the skills creators need to work with studios and brands, from understanding a brief to collaborating across disciplines. These discussions connected production speed with the continuing need for judgement about what is worth making.

Further details of the fund are expected in January 2027. The proposed support also includes guidance from industry experts, exclusive distribution opportunities across TikTok, CapCut and streaming platforms, and opportunities to showcase work at major film festivals.

Hands-on sessions gave attendees the chance to try Video Studio, Design Studio and AI Lab and share feedback with product teams. The evening programme included an awards ceremony recognising films, images, social videos and designs created on the platform.







Further information about CapCut World is available at capcutworld.com.

Contact: Cherry Han,...