Karlton Johnson

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society (NSS) today announced that Karlton D. Johnson has concluded his service as Chief Executive Officer and as Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors, completing ten years with the society.Johnson, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel with more than 26 years of active-duty service, joined the NSS Board of Governors in 2016. In 2019, the Board of Directors elected him Chairman of the Board of Governors, succeeding Hugh Downs, who had served the NSS and its predecessor organization, the National Space Institute, for 45 years. In 2024, Johnson stepped in as Chief Executive Officer following the passing of CEO Anita Gale.Over his decade with the NSS, Johnson helped the society form a clear strategic direction and an enhanced foundation of ethics and governance. He authored a 500-day plan for improvement that set measurable strategic goals. He also championed the society's code of ethics and redefined the role of the Board of Governors. He also represented the society in activities of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).Johnson said,“Across ten years, I've had the honor of meeting with governors, senators, as well as with NASA leadership regarding urgent space issues. I have also had the privilege of serving alongside the members and volunteers who are the true strength of the National Space Society. They give their time freely because they believe humanity's future lies beyond Earth, and that conviction has carried this society for nearly four decades. The work of opening the space frontier belongs to no single leader. It is shared across generations, and I will continue to serve it. I leave confident that NSS will carry its mission forward.”Bruce Pittman, Chairman of the NSS Board of Directors, added,“Karlton stepped in to take over as CEO during a very stressful time for NSS after the sudden death of our previous CEO, Anita Gale. As Board Chair I would like to express my appreciation for this generous act and his many years of service. The NSS Board of Directors will announce leadership succession at a later date, in accordance with the society's bylaws.”About the National Space SocietyThe National Space Society is the preeminent nonpartisan citizens' voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.

Rod Pyle

National Space Society

+1 626-399-4440

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The National Space Society Announces Leadership Transition News Provided By National Space Society November 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Science, Technology



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