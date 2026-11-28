As healthcare costs continue to rise, families are exploring Health Sharing and more flexible ways to manage eligible medical expenses.

- Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWellTMRINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Open Enrollment is a critical time for families to evaluate their healthcare choices, especially as the cost of traditional health insurance continues to climb. Monthly premiums and deductibles are putting increasing pressure on household budgets, while even people with health coverage are delaying care because they cannot afford it.According to the Commonwealth Fund's 2026 Biennial Health Insurance Survey, half of working-age adults reported skipping or delaying needed healthcare because of cost. Nearly half, 46%, were inadequately insured, meaning they were uninsured, experienced a gap in coverage, or had insurance that did not provide affordable access to care.The pressure is expected to continue. KFF reports that finalized benchmark Silver premiums in the Affordable Care Act Marketplace increased an average of 13% for 2027, following a 26% increase in 2026. For many households, the cost of maintaining traditional health insurance is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.As families take a closer look at their healthcare options, Health Sharing is gaining attention as an alternative approach to managing medical expenses.Unlike traditional health insurance, Health Sharing is a community-based model in which members contribute toward the sharing of eligible medical expenses according to membership guidelines. The model offers a different approach to healthcare costs, with membership options that reflect individual needs and financial priorities.Within this growing conversation, netWellTM, a nonprofit Health Care Sharing Ministry, offers multiple membership options that allow individuals and families to choose how they approach healthcare expenses. With options ranging from a lower-cost catastrophic plan to a more comprehensive all-inclusive plan, members select the level that best fits their needs and budget.These flexible options are especially appealing to younger families who are generally healthy and looking for greater control over their monthly healthcare costs. Rather than paying for the same level of membership regardless of their circumstances, families choose an option that reflects their healthcare priorities and financial goals.“Healthcare costs are putting real pressure on families, and people are looking for options that make sense for their lives and their budgets,” said Bob Malone, CEO of netWellTM.“Health Sharing gives families another way to approach medical expenses, with membership options that allow them to choose the level of sharing that fits their needs. Flexibility is an important part of the future of healthcare, and Health Sharing is bringing that choice into the conversation.”Beyond its membership options, netWellTM provides access to the Aetna First HealthPPO network, allowing most members to keep their doctor, and additional healthcare resources, including nationwide lab testing through Labcorp, prescription services, telehealth, and hospital bill negotiation through Goodbill.Triple-digit premium increases are changing the way families think about healthcare. As the cost of traditional coverage continues to rise, Health Sharing is gaining ground in the conversation as an alternative approach to managing eligible medical expenses.For families seeking more flexibility, netWell offers membership options designed to align with different healthcare needs and budgets. With access to a nationwide PPO network and resources that help members navigate healthcare costs, netWell brings more choice to a healthcare landscape that increasingly demands it.Healthcare costs aren't slowing down. Families deserve options that give them greater control over how they manage them.For more information, visit or call 1-866-NETWELL (638-9355).About netWellTMnetWellTM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Health Care Sharing Ministry providing a community-based approach to sharing eligible medical expenses. Through multiple membership options and healthcare resources, netWell helps individuals and families manage healthcare expenses while participating in a community committed to sharing one another's medical needs.

Ben Arndt

netWellTM HealthShare

+1 866-638-9355

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Triple-Digit Premium Increases Are Driving A New Conversation About Healthcare News Provided By Rearview Advertising November 28, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Religion



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