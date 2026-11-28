MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday warned that his government would launch a 'Delhi Chalo' protest after the Belagavi Winter session of the legislature if the Centre failed to release drought relief to the state before it concludes.

He also announced that he would meet his Kerala and Telangana counterparts in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, alleging that the exercise would favour the BJP and disadvantage southern states.

Addressing a press conference at the Sangama conference hall in Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the Centre had not released even a single rupee towards drought relief for Karnataka so far.

"We have discussed this issue in the Cabinet and will launch all forms of protest. If the Centre does not release compensation before the conclusion of the Belagavi session, we will launch a Delhi Chalo agitation after the session," he said.

Asked whether the state would approach the Supreme Court if the Centre failed to provide drought relief, Shivakumar said the government would move the court and had also sought an appointment with the Prime Minister for an all-party delegation to discuss the issue.

He said the government would also raise the issue of recognising the Kannada flag during the winter session, describing it as a matter of state pride and the self-respect of Kannadigas. On reservation for Scheduled Castes, he said there was a unanimous decision to include the enhanced reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution following the setback faced by the state in court.

Regarding his Delhi visit, Shivakumar said he would leave Bengaluru on Saturday night and hold discussions with the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Telangana on Sunday over the Centre's proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

"We will discuss the injustice being done to our state, the likely increase in the number of seats in northern states, and the implications for southern states. We have only the information available through media reports about the decision taken by the Union Cabinet. We will fight to protect our interests," he said.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing delimitation according to its political convenience, he said southern states could become minorities in terms of parliamentary representation despite their contribution to the country's development.

"We support women's reservation, but oppose delimitation. The BJP is doing this according to its convenience. We will fight to protect our sovereignty and interests. They cannot suppress our voice," he said, adding that the Centre should have convened an all-party meeting to discuss the matter.

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's statement that the proposed legislation would protect the interests of Kannadigas, Shivakumar asked him to explain what he had done for Karnataka and its people during his tenure.

Commenting on the ongoing protest by ASHA workers, Shivakumar said he had discussed the issue with officials on Friday, while state ministers had held discussions with the workers on Saturday.

He accused NDA leaders of instigating ASHA workers against the state government instead of coming forward to support them.

"The Centre is providing only Rs 2,000 to ASHA workers and nothing beyond that. The responsibility towards ASHA workers rests equally with the Centre and the state government. We will honour the assurance given to them," he said.