MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged suspension of services of more than 1500 state-run buses owing to an acute shortage of tyres, saying the situation severely affected rural connectivity and compromised passenger safety.

In a statement, Anbumani alleged that the state transport corporations had failed to procure new tyres over the past two months, forcing several buses to remain idle at depots across Tamil Nadu.

He also expressed concern over reports of buses operating with worn-out tyres, exposing passengers to the risk of accidents caused by tyre bursts, frequent punctures and drivers losing control of vehicles.

Tamil Nadu has eight state-run transport corporations, including the State Express Transport Corporation, Metropolitan Transport Corporation and six Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations. Together, they operate 21,198 buses through 317 workshops spread across 26 zones.

Anbumani claimed that between five and 10 buses at each workshop had been withdrawn from service because of the tyre shortage.

He said the disruption had disproportionately affected rural communities, where limited bus services remain the primary means of transport for workers, students, farmers and women travelling to urban centres.

The PMK leader maintained that the situation was undermining the very objective of the government's free bus travel scheme for women, which was intended to improve mobility and livelihood opportunities.

According to Anbumani, fresh tenders for tyre procurement had not been invited for the past eight months. The previous tender was floated in September last year, and the supply contracts expired in March this year.

Although manufacturers continued supplying tyres at previously agreed rates until September, they subsequently stopped supplies, citing rising production costs.

Anbumani attributed the delay in procurement to the financial crisis confronting the transport corporations, alleging that the government has failed to release adequate subsidies and other financial assistance.

He warned that any further delay in addressing the crisis could aggravate the financial and operational difficulties of the corporations.

Highlighting the importance of public transport in sustaining the rural economy, Anbumani said government buses played a crucial role in connecting villages with urban employment opportunities and markets.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately release the outstanding funds to transport corporations, expedite tyre procurement and restore suspended bus services while ensuring passenger safety.