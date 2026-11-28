New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned the government over the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that its implications for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities had not been properly understood. He also questioned the delay in conducting the census.“They don't know. They aren't even aware that this affects the SC and ST communities in proportion to their populations. According to the census schedule, the next census is due in 2026. Where is it? Let them study the facts first, and then speak,” Kharge said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran opposed the proposed legislation, arguing that it would affect the federal character of the country's democracy.“We don't think that the BJP is going to win this legislation because they don't have a sufficient number. We, the opposition, have decided to oppose this bill vehemently. The main reason is that this is destroying the basic federal character of our democracy. Because of the uneven distribution of seats, for example, in UP, 40 seats are being increased. A state like Keralam is getting only 10 seats, and likewise, if you see that the South Indian states and the North Indian states, it is very easy to come to power or to form a government only with the support of the North Indian states. That means it is disturbing, even destroying, the basic federal character of the Constitution…” he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Congress party to set aside politics and support the bill, saying the government was seeking its passage through a democratic process.“If people do not believe in democracy—well, what can I even say about the Congress party? The Congress party has never believed in democracy. We are seeking support for the sake of the democratic system itself—otherwise, why would we even bring a bill forward? We could have just passed it. Everyone should understand that we are appealing for the bill to be passed through a democratic process; therefore, this should not be a political issue at all. I specifically appeal to the Congress party to set aside politics. I have never understood why the Congress opposes providing 33% reservation for women, alongside an increase in the number of MLAs and MPs. If we wish to empower the women of our nation and increase the number of MLAs and MPs, why does the Congress object?” Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer expressed confidence that the resolution would be defeated.“We are confident that the resolution will be nullified. It will be defeated. We are hopeful of doing that. Things are going in our favour. Naturally, it will happen…” he said. CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar also raised concerns over the proposed delimitation, alleging that the government had already prepared the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies.“We sincerely doubt that the government has already prepared the delimitation and the boundaries of the Lok Sabha constituencies. So the government can implement this delimitation within a very short time. So how come the government is confident of implementing the same? In the name of women's reservation, these people want to hammer the entire process, which we cannot conceive. We are still confident of defeating the sinister dissent. I think we will get some more support from different forces. Even though some political parties are in favour of this bill openly, their members are highly dissatisfied,” he said. (ANI)