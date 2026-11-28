New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India's economy is expected to enter FY28 with strong growth momentum, supported by resilient domestic demand and investment, despite persistent inflationary pressures and tighter monetary conditions, according to a report by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC). The report highlighted that stronger-than-expected economic performance, robust domestic consumption, investment activity and services sector growth are expected to help India withstand tighter monetary conditions.

“India's economy enters FY28 with considerably stronger growth momentum than we had anticipated earlier in the year, but also with a less comfortable inflation, external and policy backdrop,” the report said. However, higher food and energy prices, a wider current account deficit and limited fiscal room are expected to necessitate relatively tight policy conditions during the first half of 2027, it added. The report projected headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to remain elevated at 5.1 per cent in FY28, compared with 5.3 per cent in FY27. Meanwhile, the current account deficit is expected to narrow to 0.8 per cent of GDP in FY28 from 2.1 per cent in FY27.

The report further noted that private consumption, fixed investment and the government's infrastructure push have remained resilient, while favourable credit conditions continue to support economic activity.“We expect domestic demand to remain the principal buffer into 1H27,” it said. However, economic growth momentum is expected to moderate as tighter monetary conditions, higher input costs and weaker rural demand begin to weigh on activity. A deficient southwest monsoon and strong El Nino conditions also pose downside risks to agricultural production, the Rabi crop and rural consumption, the report highlighted. Despite these challenges, the report said,“The key distinction for 2027 is therefore between slower momentum and weak growth. We expect the former, not the latter. India's growth buffer remains sizeable enough to accommodate some monetary tightening without causing a sharp deterioration in activity,” it added. The report projected India's real GDP growth to moderate to 6.8 per cent in FY28 from 7.2 per cent in FY27, primarily due to less favourable base effects and the cumulative impact of tighter monetary conditions. However, sustained public and private investment, expansion in manufacturing and structural strength in the services sector are expected to keep economic growth resilient at close to 7 per cent, it said. (ANI)