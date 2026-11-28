New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India and Denmark adopted the Joint Action Plan 2026-2031 and exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering cultural exchange, skill development, vocational education, entrepreneurship and financial services to strengthen their multidimensional bilateral cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. Jaishankar, in a post on X, said he and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen witnessed the exchange of agreements and adopted the five-year action plan, which he said would lay the groundwork for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

"Today, together with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen @larsloekke of Denmark, witnessed the exchange of MOUs on Cultural Exchange Programme; Skill Development, Vocational Education & Entrepreneurship, and between India's International Financial Services Centres Authority & Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Also adopted the India-Denmark Joint Action Plan 2026–2031, laying the groundwork of our multidimensional cooperation for the next five years," Jaishankar said. Today, together with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen @larsloekke of Denmark, witnessed the exchange of MOUs on Cultural Exchange Programme; Skill Development, Vocational Education & Entrepreneurship, and between India's International Financial Services Centres Authority & Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Also adopted the India-Denmark Joint Action Plan 2026–2031, laying the groundwork of our multidimensional cooperation for the next five years. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 28, 2026

The agreements were exchanged during the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting, co-chaired by Jaishankar and Rasmussen, during which the two sides reviewed the progress of their Green Strategic Partnership and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors. In another post on X, Jaishankar said the discussions covered cooperation in water, shipping and renewable energy, besides food processing, health, education and skilling, people-to-people exchanges, culture, trade, science and technology, polar research, space, industry and security.

"Co-chaired a productive Joint Commission Meeting with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen @larsloekke of Denmark. Reviewed India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in water, shipping and renewable energy. Also assessed our cooperation on food processing, health, education & skilling, P2P, culture, trade, S & T, polar, space, industrial, and security domains. Exchanged perspectives on relevant regional, multilateral and global issues. Committed to further strengthening India-Denmark-EU ties," he said.

The Joint Action Plan for 2026–2031 is expected to provide a roadmap for advancing cooperation across these areas over the next five years, building on the existing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Earlier, during his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted Denmark's importance as a partner in India's development journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He noted that the Green Strategic Partnership brings together Danish capabilities and India's scale and developmental priorities. He also underlined the potential for greater collaboration in water management, renewable energy, power and green shipping, alongside cooperation in health, agriculture, food processing, science and technology.

Jaishankar also appreciated Denmark's support for strengthening India-European Union relations and efforts towards the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. During his visit to India, Rasmussen also travelled to Bengaluru, where he held engagements with technology and research institutions, including C-CAMP, QpiAI, ISRO and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He also met Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and interacted with representatives of Danish companies operating in India. Rasmussen referred to a report titled Access to Tech Talent in India and highlighted India's skilled workforce as an important resource for Denmark. (ANI)