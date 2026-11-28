Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy said his team remained committed to its bowling plans despite Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach, after dismissing the Indian wicketkeeper-batter on Day 2 of the second Test at Christchurch on Saturday.

Pant, who attempted to take on the New Zealand bowlers by stepping down the track, was dismissed for 23 off 39 balls after mistiming a lofted shot. Kyle Jamieson moved forward to complete a fine catch, bringing an end to India's attempt to rebuild after losing early wickets.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Duffy said the New Zealand bowlers were careful not to let Pant's attacking approach force them away from their preferred lengths. "It's obviously with Rishabh, when he's obviously coming down the track and having a swag every now and then and it's just not getting stressed about that. Sometimes it's going to come off, and sometimes it's not. For us, it's still like not letting him hit you off your length. Sometimes when guys do that, and the bowler reacts, and it changes their length, and that's exactly what he wants. He wants you to not be put in on top of off. So, it's not going to deter by that I guess and obviously using short ball is still pretty important, no matter if it's Rishabh or anyone. So, that's always going to be important," Duffy said.

Duffy also dismissed KL Rahul later in the session, with the Indian batter slicing a delivery straight to Devon Conway at point. Rahul made 25 off 80 balls, including three boundaries.

Reflecting on his two dismissals, the New Zealand pacer admitted that luck had played a part, while praising Jamieson's effort to get rid of Pant. "Got a bit lucky. I don't know, it was a very good catch from Kyle. That went up, and I thought, 'big blue, windy, windy sky'. I was praying there, but it was really good, and then obviously the one gets it to Dev [Devon Conway]. I don't know, we've been pretty good mostly for this Test series especially and even back into the one-day series, obviously the T20s, we weren't at our sharpest, but that's one of those things. We work on it constantly, and some days it looks good, and some days it doesn't. But we're working hard on it," he added.

India endured a difficult day with the bat, finishing at 116/6 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings total of 356. Dhruv Jurel (7 not out) was at the crease when the day's play ended. The hosts' bowlers made early inroads, with Matt Henry removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over. Jamieson then struck twice, dismissing Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Shubman Gill to leave India struggling at 59/3. Rahul and Pant briefly steadied the innings with a partnership that took India towards the 100-run mark. However, their dismissals in quick succession left the visitors reeling at 104/5 before Nathan Smith removed Sundar for 10.

Earlier, New Zealand added 110 runs to their overnight total of 246/5 to reach 356 in their first innings. Tom Blundell top-scored with a determined 89 off 211 balls, while Glenn Phillips contributed 36 and Nathan Smith made 26. Akash Deep led India's bowling effort with figures of 5/99, while Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets apiece. Washington Sundar also picked up a wicket.

Duffy, who had a difficult outing in the first Test, said he had worked on his rhythm and bowling technique ahead of the Christchurch match. Duffy leaked 201 runs in 33 overs in the first Test. "Obviously last week didn't go as planned. It's just battling a little bit with rhythm and technique. Just a whole bunch of white ball probably hasn't been the best for my bowling action personally. So, just spent a lot of time working a few technical things in between times and trying to get on top of that, but still, like, that's just mother cricket; you get a little bit lucky sometimes. KL's wicket wasn't my best ball, and Rishabh hits one up. So, that helps you get into the game a little bit more, and I think we started a little bit better than we did last week," he said.

The pacer also credited his fellow seamers for maintaining pressure on the Indian batters, particularly in conditions that offered more assistance than the first Test. "I think we're just bringing our best stuff. We do what we do. We try to hit top of off [stump] as many times as we can with the odd bouncer. I don't think there are any secrets about that. Obviously conditions are a little bit different to last week, so that plays a little bit of a factor. The other three seamers are bowling absolutely beautifully. I think Smudgy's [Nathan Smith] putting it on the spot right now, and then right at the end there he got his towel up, and that was awesome to watch. And then KJ's [Kyle Jamieson] hitting the strings and Matty's [Matt Henry] doing what he does, always does. So I think the boys are bowling really well, and I think they did last week as well, but, obviously, just a little bit more assistance this week," Duffy said.

With India trailing by 240 runs and four wickets remaining, New Zealand will look to press home their advantage on Day 3.