MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey on Saturday refused that Cameron Bancroft's statement of it being "self-explanatory" that the bowlers knew of the 2018 ball-tampering plans had anything to do with him not being selected in the Test team.

Bancroft recently backed Usman Khawaja's claims that the whole team knew of the ball-tampering plans during the 2018 South Africa series. During the same tell-all, he also highlighted that his non-selection in the Test side had to do with the "self-explanatory" comments he made, feeling that he wondered whether it was "the easiest option was simply not to select me" after that statement. This had also led to the Australian bowling group releasing a statement and denying any such knowledge of the plot.

"After my 'self-explanatory' public statement in 2021, I felt increasingly uncomfortable around some of the people involved. I wondered whether my presence in an Australian dressing room might bring back questions that others wanted to leave behind. I wondered whether the easiest option was simply not to select me, which I believe to be quite unfair in my opinion," Bancroft wrote in his article.

However, Bailey disagreed with that. "I've articulated that to Cam on a number of occasions across the years, as I think that thought has entered his mind," Bailey said after Australia's squad for home New Zealand Tests was announced. "That has never been a discussion from our end."

Australia dropped Nathan Lyon from their squad, and they are coming into the series after a 2-1 series loss to South Africa away from home. "We obviously finished South Africa on a disappointing note, and this is a proud group that have played some great cricket over a long period of time.

"I think the main focus will be getting back to playing somewhere near our best and putting some good performances on. And to be honest, I think that's where the majority of the cricketing-loving public are at, too. They just want this team back playing some good cricket," Bailey said.