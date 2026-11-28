MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad need not lose sleep over the exit of Australia's left-handed opener Travis Head, as the opening slot is among the easiest to fill in the IPL, said former India opener Aakash Chopra.

Head, the hard-hitting Australian left-hander, was released by SRH on the deadline day for all ten franchises to name their retained players. Head has chosen to skip the 2027 season to manage his workload and spend more time with his family ahead of a packed international calendar.

"The way the IPL has grown, the opening spot is a role that can be pretty easily filled, and I say this with utmost respect to opening batters around the world, because I think that is a slot where you replace Travis Head with someone else and you are just going to suffer a five to ten run output difference. It is not as massive as losing a player of the calibre of Josh Hazlewood, or a Jofra Archer, or a Mitchell Starc, or a Pat Cummins," Chopra said on JioStar.

He suggested West Indies skipper Shai Hope as a sensible buy at next month's auction. "So, with Travis Head going, let's say Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Shai Hope and make him a part of their top order, that will give them the luxury of a left-right combination with Ishan Kishan coming in at three.

“Shai Hope is not going to be that expensive too. They have the money now, they have 40 crores, so they can go all out and bid for Shai. He can field, Ishan can don the keeping gloves and can captain if Pat Cummins is not there, so they don't have a lot of fretting to do in terms of trying to pick a replacement player at the top of the order.

“There are a lot of players who are in form and doing well around the world, and that is a slot that can be easily replaced. So, I won't worry too much if I'm SRH. I'd worry more if Pat Cummins pulls out," added Chopra.

Head's departure breaks up one of the most destructive opening pairs in recent T20 cricket. Alongside India opener Abhishek Sharma, Head helped change how teams approached the powerplay, with both batters attacking from ball one for SRH.

SRH first acquired Head for Rs 6.8 crore in the 2024 auction. In his debut season for the franchise, he made 567 runs at an average above 40 and a strike rate of 191.55, and played a key role in the team's run to the final, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The franchise then retained him for Rs 14 crore as one of their five capped retentions before the 2025 mega auction. He followed up with 374 runs in 2025 and 410 runs in 2026. In all, Head scored 1,351 runs in 43 matches for SRH, averaging 32.95 and a strike rate of 176.14.