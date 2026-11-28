MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's National Day is around the corner and preparations are on in full swing in all seven emirates to make the 55th Eid Al Etihad a memorable one. From fireworks and drone shows to parades and traditional performances, various activities have been planned around the main celebrations on December 2 and 3.

Residents and visitors will celebrate Emirati values of excellence and unity as the National Day marks the historic unification of the emirates on December 2, 1971.

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Held under the tagline, 'Belonging in Unity', this year's celebrations draw on the personal journeys, cherished memories and cultural heritage of communities to reinforce a sense of belonging and national identity.

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Abu Dhabi has announced the schedule of fireworks that are going to take place in the emirate from November 28 to December 2, giving residents and visitors multiple opportunities to watch the celebrations. The schedule includes displays in residential areas, waterfront destinations and popular public attractions across the emirate.

The first set of fireworks is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at 8.30pm, with displays at four locations: Al Rahba Square, Al Shamhkha City, Al Riyadh City and Al Falah City. In Al Shamhkha, the display will be held in an open sandy area near the Al Shamhkha Municipal Service Centre, while the Al Riyadh City show will take place near Al Riyadh School.

On Tuesday, December 1, fireworks will light up three locations at 9pm: the Boat Show at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi Corniche and Al Ain. The schedule lists the Al Ain venue as“Al Ain Oleft”.

The celebrations continue on Wednesday, December 2, the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, with displays planned at five locations. Yas Bay will host fireworks at 8.30pm, while Emirates Palace, Madinat Zayed, Al Mirfa City and Ghayathi City will have shows at 9pm. The Al Mirfa City display is listed at Bab Al Nojoum Camp in Al Mugheirah.

Here's the full schedule:

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