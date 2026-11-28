MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) – 20 people experienced dyspnea after inhaling pesticides in a plant in Al-Karama district of ​​Balqa governorate, spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the spokesperson added that emergency response teams provided necessary aid to affected individuals and evacuated them to Southern Shouna Government Hospital.

The cases are currently receiving treatment, and the relevant authorities will launch an investigation to determine the causes of the incident, the official pointed out.

//Petra//AG