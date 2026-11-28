MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Another woman sustained cuts and lacerations to her hands from broken glass. A man was also injured, suffering a closed head injury," the statement said.

Enemy attack sparks warehouse fire in Bila Tserkva district

Earlier, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that a woman had been injured. She sustained cuts to her lower limbs from broken glass.

A fire broke out on the premises of a garage cooperative. Six garages were damaged.

The blast wave also shattered windows in apartments in two high-rise buildings.

All the injured were taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to the regional administration, an energy infrastructure facility was also damaged.

Relevant services continue to work at the scene and deal with the aftermath of the attack.