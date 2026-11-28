MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani representatives held a meeting with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in Zurich, Switzerland, on November 27 to discuss opportunities for developing winter tourism and winter sports in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Shahdag Tourism Center and the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

The discussions focused on the prospects for expanding Azerbaijan's winter tourism sector, sharing international expertise and strengthening cooperation with FIS.

During the seminar, participants exchanged views on the country's winter tourism potential, the development of mountain and ski tourism, improvements to existing infrastructure and efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan's position as an international winter tourism destination.

The discussions also addressed priorities for winter tourism development under the state programme for tourism development, the introduction of international standards and opportunities to enhance cooperation among relevant institutions.

The meeting is part of efforts to explore international partnerships and apply global practices to the development of Azerbaijan's winter tourism industry.