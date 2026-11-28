MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (NNN-dpa) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a naval flag-raising ceremony for the nuclear-powered submarine Perm at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, northwestern Russia, on Friday, formally marking its transfer to the Russian Navy, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

According to the Kremlin, the Perm is the first submarine equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles as standard armament.

The submarine will join Russia's Pacific Fleet, where it is expected to strengthen the country's military presence in the Far East and Arctic regions.

“Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building such powerful nuclear submarines – weapons of global reach and significance,” Putin said during the commissioning ceremony.

Putin also announced that the Russian Navy would receive five additional missile-carrying submarines by 2030, including three of the Yasen-M class, the same class as the Perm.

The Sevmash shipyard, responsible for building the submarines, is located in Severodvinsk on the White Sea, near Arkhangelsk in northwestern Russia.

Russia has previously deployed Zircon missiles in its strikes against Ukraine, which is now in its fifth year.

The conflict has also resulted in significant losses for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, with Ukrainian attacks forcing Russian naval vessels to relocate from parts of the western Black Sea.

--NNN-dpa