MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 28 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Toyota Motor Corp. said on Friday that its worldwide production in October fell 8.1 per cent from a year earlier to 852,109 vehicles, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline, reported Xinhua.

Worldwide sales also dropped for a fourth straight month, falling 4.6 per cent year on year to 880,087 vehicles, the world's largest automaker by volume said.

Overseas production tumbled 10.9 per cent to 534,806 vehicles, reflecting a sharp decline in China and the impact of flooding in Thailand.

Domestic production slipped 2.9 per cent to 317,303 vehicles due partly to fewer operating days, according to the company.

Overseas sales declined 4.4 per cent to 750,402 vehicles, marking the ninth consecutive monthly decrease. Sales in the United States (US) rose 6.5 per cent to 221,507 vehicles, supported by strong demand for hybrid models.

By contrast, sales in West Asia plunged 31.9 per cent to 37,120 vehicles.

Domestic sales dropped 5.7 per cent year on year to 129,685 vehicles, the first decline in seven months, partly due to a model changeover associated with minor updates to the Raize, the company said.

Meanwhile, combined global production at Toyota and seven other major Japanese automakers fell 5.2 per cent in October from a year earlier to 2.11 million vehicles, according to Kyodo News.

--NNN-XINHUA