MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Almost 80 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip have arrived in Russia over the past month to study at Russian universities, Yulia Ovsyannikova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Representative Office to the Palestinian Authority said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“We pay special attention to the transfer of Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip who have been admitted to Russian universities.

“As part of these efforts, during the last two organised departures, which took place on Oct 26 and Nov 25 this year, 79 young people left the enclave and headed to various cities across our country to pursue their studies,” Ovsyannikova said.

Earlier in November, the Russian diplomatic mission in Palestine said that Russian diplomats had facilitated the evacuation of almost 1,300 Russians and their relatives from the Gaza Strip over the three years of conflict in West Asia.

Although a ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since October 2025, the Israeli armed forces continue to launch strikes on Palestinian territory, claiming that their targets are facilities belonging to, and members of, the Palestinian movement Hamas.

The humanitarian situation in the region remains dire amid widespread destruction, disruptions to the operations of medical facilities, and persistent difficulties in obtaining food and other essential supplies.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI