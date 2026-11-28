Armed Persons Boarded, Seized Cargo Ship Off Yemen, UK Maritime Agency Says
ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Armed individuals boarded and took control of a cargo ship 64 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni city of Balhaf, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre on Saturday.
"The Master of a cargo ship reports being boarded by armed unauthorised persons in position 12°55N 048°04E" at 6.30 am GMT, the UKMTO said in a statement on the social media platform X.
"The unauthorised persons are in command of the vessel. Authorities have been informed," it added.
The centre also urged transiting vessels to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate.
--NNN-ANADOLU
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