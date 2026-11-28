The 11th-Floor Rooftop Bar and Lounge Pairs Skyline Views, Handcrafted Cocktails and Street-Art Character With a Simple Inquiry Process for Groups of 10 or More

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New York, United states, November 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE – Unlisted, the rooftop bar and lounge on the 11th floor above Freeman Alley on the Lower East Side, is inviting hosts across the city to celebrate their biggest moments above the skyline. The venue is spotlighting its private event and group celebration options for birthdays, engagement parties, and corporate gatherings, giving hosts a setting that pairs panoramic views with handcrafted cocktails and the creative character of one of downtown's most recognizable stretches of street art.







Located at the top of the Untitled at 3 Freeman Alley hotel, Unlisted offers a celebration setting that feels like an occasion from the moment guests step off the elevator. Murals by street artists, string lights, and low lounge seating create a relaxed, art-filled atmosphere, while sweeping views of Lower Manhattan provide a natural backdrop for toasts, photos, and conversation. Freeman Alley's ever-changing murals and paste-ups give arriving guests a memorable first impression before they ever reach the roof.

Birthdays sit at the heart of the venue's celebration offering. Hosts can gather friends for a sunset toast, share handcrafted cocktails, and keep the energy going as the evening unfolds, with music that builds after dark and DJ-led sets on select nights. Unlisted applies no minimum spend to birthday parties and large reservations, as published on its website, which lets every guest order at their own pace rather than working toward a group target.

Engagement parties receive the same care. Golden hour light, a signature cocktail for the toast, and room for families and friends to mingle create a warm, celebratory mood, and the skyline provides a backdrop for photos couples will treasure for years. The venue's website also notes no minimum for engagement celebrations, giving hosts more freedom to focus on their guests.

For companies, Unlisted offers an alternative to conventional ballrooms and private dining rooms. Team nights, client receptions, and company milestones benefit from an atmosphere that encourages colleagues to mingle across departments, while shareable bites and handcrafted cocktails suit networking far better than a plated dinner. Corporate events carry no space fee, according to the venue's published policies, so planners can direct more of their budget toward the guest experience.

“Celebrations deserve a setting that feels as special as the occasion, and we built Unlisted for exactly those moments,” said a spokesperson for Unlisted.“We love watching a birthday group raise a toast at sunset, a newly engaged couple pose against the skyline, or a team that rarely sees each other finally relax together over great cocktails and a view. Our goal is to make planning easy, so hosts can stop worrying about logistics and simply enjoy the night with all the people who matter most.”

Planning starts with a simple step. Groups of 10 or more guests can submit an inquiry in advance, sharing their preferred date, headcount, and arrival time. The Unlisted team then recommends the right setup, flags any private events already on the calendar, and helps hosts decide whether a large-group reservation or a full private event best suits their plans. Unlisted encourages hosts planning around popular dates to reach out early.

Unlisted keeps the focus on drinks, atmosphere, and the skyline rather than formal dining. Its bar program draws on downtown's creative spirit, with several cocktails served in vessels inspired by local artists and their tools, alongside local beers, wines, and chef-made snacks and desserts designed for sharing. That approach lets guests graze and mingle throughout the evening instead of sitting through a set menu.

The venue opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and stays open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, giving hosts flexibility for after-work gatherings, sunset celebrations, and late-night parties. Its events calendar lists music nights and private bookings, helping planners choose the right date for their group.

Whether hosts are planning a milestone birthday, an engagement toast, or a company celebration, Unlisted invites them to take their celebration eleven floors above Freeman Alley, where street art, skyline views, and handcrafted cocktails come together in one setting.

About Unlisted

Unlisted is a rooftop bar and lounge located on the 11th floor of the Untitled at 3 Freeman Alley hotel on New York City's Lower East Side. Overlooking Freeman Alley's ever-changing street art, the venue pairs panoramic skyline views with handcrafted cocktails, local beers, wines, and shareable bites in a relaxed, art-filled setting. Unlisted welcomes walk-in guests Tuesday through Sunday, features curated music and DJ-led nights on select evenings, and hosts private events including birthdays, engagement parties, and corporate gatherings.

Contact Info

Website:

Address: 3 Freeman Alley, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10002, United States