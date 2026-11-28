The updated guide explains how delay analysis works, which methods fit which projects, and how teams can protect their schedule claims

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California, United States, November 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE

The guide explains how delay analysis separates the causes of late completion and ties each one to project records. It is written for owners, contractors, and legal teams who need clear answers.

Delay analysis is often misunderstood. Parties may assume that one method suits every project, when the right choice depends on the contract, the available records, and the questions in dispute. The guide helps readers weigh those factors.

“Delay claims are won and lost on the quality of the analysis,” said a spokesperson for HPM Consultants.“We updated this guide so project teams can see how the work is done and what the records need to show.”

The updated guide walks through the main approaches to construction delay analysis, including as-planned versus as-built comparisons, time impact analysis, and window-based reviews. It explains the strengths and limits of each, and why the choice of method should follow the project records rather than habit.

The guide also includes plain-language explanations of terms such as critical path, float, and concurrent delay, so that readers without a scheduling background can follow the reasoning.

It also addresses concurrent delays, where two or more events affect the same period, and shows how analysts separate their effects. A section on documentation lists the records that matter most, such as schedule updates, daily reports, and change orders.

Construction delay impact analysis receives particular attention. The guide describes how to measure the effect of a specific event on the completion date, and how to avoid common errors, such as relying on schedules that were never updated.

It is direct about limits as well. An analysis is only as reliable as the schedules and records behind it, and the guide explains what an analysis can and cannot show.

For owners, the guide outlines what to ask for when a contractor submits a delay notice. For contractors, it explains how to present an event so that its effect on the critical path is clear.

“A good analysis tells a clear story that someone who was not on the project can follow,” the spokesperson added.“That is the standard we hold our own work to, and the guide is written to help others meet it.”

The guide reflects the experience of the HPM Consultants team, which has worked on construction disputes since 2007. It is available to owners, contractors, and legal teams through HPM Consultants. Readers can use it as a reference when reviewing a delay claim or preparing one.

Project teams seeking support with construction delay impact analysis in Los Angeles, CA, can reach HPM Consultants through the details below.

About HPM Consultants

Founded in 2007, HPM Consultants is a construction expert witness and delay analysis firm. The firm provides delay analysis, scheduling, expert witness services, and training for owners, contractors, and legal teams.

Contact Details

Company: HPM Consultants

Address: 2526 Lozana Road, Del Mar, California 92014

Website: teamhpm