MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's ICG company has signed export contracts worth a combined $5 million with two foreign companies to supply copper fittings and pipes during the Big 5 Global 2026 exhibition in Dubai, according to the Association of Electrotechnical Enterprises of Uzbekistan.

ICG, a member of the Uzbek Association of Electrical Engineering Enterprises, showcased its products at the international construction industry exhibition held in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreements cover the supply of copper fittings and pipes to two foreign buyers and were signed as part of the exhibition's business program, the association said.

ICG has previously participated in international trade exhibitions and business events to establish contacts with foreign partners, promote its products and explore new export markets.

Big 5 Global is an international exhibition covering the construction and building materials industries. It brings together manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, developers, and other industry professionals from various markets.

ICG, also known as Infinity Copper Group, is a Uzbekistan-based manufacturer of copper products established in 2010. The company produces copper pipes, fittings, and coils for construction, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems, as well as industrial applications. Its products comply with international standards, including ASTM, EN, and GOST. The company exports to the United States, Belgium, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, China, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.