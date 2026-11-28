MENAFN - Live Mint) Viral Instagram videos posted by a passenger aboard the Jagriti Yatra have given viewers a close look at how everyday meals are managed during the 15-day cross-country train journey.

Instead of standard individual packed meals, the clips show pantry workers walking down the aisles to serve freshly cooked food directly to passengers at their seats.

The Jagriti Yatra brings together young entrepreneurs, changemakers, role models, and travellers on a two-week rail journey across India.

Because participants spend a full fortnight living aboard the train, the coaches function as a moving classroom, a meeting place, and a temporary home.

Over those 15 days, the passengers shared that regular meal times settle into the group's shared rhythm, making simple train food a steady part of the trip between destinations.

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One of the Instagram clips was recorded as the train passed through Kerala. For lunch, riders are served a straightforward spread of puris, dal, and vegetables.

Rather than distributing sealed individual portions, pantry workers walk through the coaches carrying large containers of dal alongside baskets filled with hot puris, serving each passenger one by one.

The setup works much like a moving buffet inside the carriage. As passengers begin eating, the person filming the clip reacts enthusiastically to the sabzi's taste.

That remark sparks a conversation among those seated nearby about Kerala and its flavours as the train travels through the state, giving riders another way to experience the region along the route.

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An earlier video shared by the same passenger captures the morning meal routine on board. Breakfast begins with vada pav, a popular Mumbai favourite, handed out individually by pantry staff as they walk through the coaches to ensure every passenger gets a portion.

Alongside breakfast, workers also distribute dry snacks such as namkeen and bhujia, giving travellers something to munch on as the train continues its journey.

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Across the footage, pantry staff wear gloves and caps while handling and distributing food, maintaining a visibly clean and organised service routine inside the coaches.

For passengers spending 15 consecutive days living and eating aboard a train across India, consistent attention to hygiene makes a practical difference, especially when every meal must be prepared and served during the journey.