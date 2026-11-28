MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Sonu Walia expressed her excitement at seeing that this year, Miss Universe Jennifer Barreto is a mother to a beautiful baby girl.

She said that this is a sign that the pageant is not just focusing on external beauty but is also acknowledging real beauty.

Sonu Walia also took a trip down memory lane as she recalled some fond memories from the Miss Universe pageant in 1985, when Miss Peurto Rico had bagged the title.

The 'Khoon Bhari Maang' actress wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Feeling a trifle nostalgic seeing Miss Peurto Rico win the 75th Miss Universe title. Takes me back to 1985, when Miss Peurto Rico won the title too. (sic)"

Shedding light on the significance of a mother becoming Miss Universe for the first time, Sonu Walia added, "This time though, there is a major change which i feel is totally befitting the title of Miss Universe. The present Miss Universe is a mother."

"God's love on earth, the closest that our eyes can witness is in the form of a mother. The truest love, unconditional love that a mother has for her child who she has created in her womb. That is an acknowledgement of the beauty of creation in this Universe. For the present Miss Universe being a mother, the pagaent is acknowleging not just external beauty but the real beauty of creation itself!," she further wrote.

Congratulating Jennifer Barreto on bagging the prestigious title, she concluded the post saying, "For me, seeing Jennifer Barreto as Miss Universe with her little girl is a precious sight to behold...Congratulations for your big win! And for your little girl...you just set the bar pretty high".

For those who do not know, Sonu Walia won the Miss India contest in 1985 and later went to compete in Miss Universe 1985.

She is best known for her portrayal of Nandini in Rekha-starrer 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.