MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The DMK's decision to back the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill has drawn sharp criticism from the CPI-M, which on Saturday sought an explanation from party President M.K. Stalin on the safeguards offered to Tamil Nadu to protect its existing representation in the Lok Sabha.

CPI-M state Secretary P. Shanmugam said the DMK owed an explanation to the people of Tamil Nadu on its decision to support the legislation, particularly against the backdrop of the collective stand taken earlier by political parties against any reduction in the state's parliamentary representation.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Shanmugam maintained that Tamil Nadu's current 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats was non-negotiable and demanded clarity on whether the BJP-led Union government had provided concrete guarantees to protect the State's interests.

He was speaking after participating in a protest organised by the Left parties against the Supreme Court's directive concerning the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Tirupparankundram in Madurai district.

Referring to the resolution adopted at an all-party meeting convened by the previous DMK government, Shanmugam said the political consensus was that Tamil Nadu's proportional representation in the Parliament should remain intact irrespective of any increase in the number of constituencies.

Following the decision to support the delimitation proposals, Stalin subsequently issued a detailed statement maintaining that the DMK remained committed to protecting Tamil Nadu's interests and that its ideological position remained unchanged.

However, Shanmugam insisted that the DMK President should disclose the specific assurances received from the Union government before deciding to support the legislation. The CPI-M leader said the Left parties remained firm in their demand that the existing proportional representation of all States, based on the 1971 Census, should be preserved.

He confirmed that the CPI-M and other Left parties would vote against the Bill in the Parliament, adding that their national leadership was mobilising opposition to the proposed legislation across the country.

Shanmugam also launched a sharp attack on the DMK over its response to the Supreme Court's November 20 order concerning the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Tirupparankundram. He alleged that the DMK had failed to address the implications of the judicial directive and had instead questioned the Tamil Nadu government's proposed course of action.

Describing the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force personnel and the decision to place the hill under judicial supervision as a serious challenge to federalism, Shanmugam maintained that such interventions undermined the rights of an elected state government.