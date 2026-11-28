MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) A nostalgic video capturing a heartwarming moment between megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his late father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, has resurfaced online.

In a clip shared by Waves Ott, Amitabh is heard requesting his father to recite a few lines from his iconic work 'Madhushala'. While the late legendary poet initially hesitated, saying he cannot sing, the cine icon lovingly insisted that he recited at least one stanza.

In the video, Big B is heard telling his father:“Dad, sing one line of Madhushala, it's eternal, it doesn't forget anyone. Sing it for us.”

The late Harivansh Rai Bachchan replied:“It's very difficult to sing.”

To which, the thespian said:“I listen to you every day, you just sit in your room and sing. Yes, yes. One stanza of Madhushala. There are two or three stanzas, sing one of Madhushala's.”

Madhushala is a book of 135 quatrains by poet and writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The highly metaphorical work is still celebrated for its deeply Vedantic and Sufi incantations and philosophical undertones and is an important work in the Chhayavad literary movement of early 20th century Hindi literature.

The poet tries to explain the complexity of life with his four instruments, which appear in almost every verse: madhu, madira or hala (wine), saki (server), pyala (cup or glass) and of course madhushala, madiralaya (pub or bar).

Madhushala was part of his trilogy inspired by Omar Khayyam's Rubaiyat, which he had earlier translated into Hindi.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan was an Indian poet and writer of the Nayi Kavita literary movement of early 20th century Hindi literature. He was also a poet of the Hindi Kavi Sammelan. He passed away in January 2003, at the age of 95. He passed away due to respiratory failure following prolonged respiratory illness.