MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and visiting Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Saturday exchanged views on key regional, multilateral and global issues while reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar, who co-chaired the 5th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi along with Rasmussen, said that the two sides reviewed the Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on water, shipping and renewable energy. They also discussed deepening cooperation across several other sectors.

“Co-chaired a productive Joint Commission Meeting with FM Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark. Reviewed India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in water, shipping and renewable energy. Also assessed our cooperation on food processing, health, education and skilling, P2P, culture, trade, S&T, polar, space, industrial, and security domains,” EAM said.

“Exchanged perspectives on relevant regional, multilateral and global issues. Committed to further strengthening India-Denmark ties,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the significance of the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) in strengthening India-Denmark ties, describing it as a defining feature of the bilateral relationship.

In his opening remarks during the Joint Commission meeting alongside Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar underlined the growing cooperation between the two countries across key sectors, while recalling the meeting between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen earlier this year.

“Our Prime Ministers met this May on the margins of the third India-Nordic Summit. And today we have an opportunity to take stock of the progress in our ties, but also issues which were discussed between them. Among, in our agenda, of course, most important is our Green Strategic Partnership, which has given our relationship a very distinctive character. It brings together Danish capabilities and India's scale and development. And whether it's water, renewable energy, power, or green shipping, there is a lot that we are doing in the framework of the GSP. Our cooperation in health, food processing, agriculture, and science & technology has also added substance,” the EAM said.

Describing Denmark as an important partner in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047, EAM Jaishankar stressed the need to deepen bilateral engagement across areas such as defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills and mobility.

“What I do want to emphasise is, as we work towards a goal of Viksit Bharat, that is a developed India by 2047, we do envisage Denmark as a very important partner in that effort. And that is reflected in the fact that we work with you on many of our national missions. We particularly value the contribution of Danish companies in India, and welcome a larger business presence and activities in both directions. Our governments, of course, can do our part by facilitating business and addressing issues that businesses may face,” he noted.

“Today, while reviewing our ties, I would like to spend some particular time in discussing the further prospects of defence and security, emerging technologies, space, education, skills, and mobility," the EAM had added.